WJZ, Baltimore Banner, WYPR Radio will host Democratic mayoral debate on April 30

BALTIMORE - WJZ is partnering with The Baltimore Banner and WYPR Radio to host a debate on Tuesday, April 30 with the four leading Democratic mayoral candidates.

The debate will involve current Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott, former mayor Sheila Dixon, former prosecutor Thiru Vignarajah and businessman Bob Wallace.

WJZ 's Denise Koch, The Baltimore Banner's Emily Sullivan and WYPR's Tom Hall will moderate the question-and-answer debate. The audience will include invited guests who have been asked to submit a question for the panel.

The primary election will be on May 14. Here's a guide for what you need to know about the election and the races to watch in Baltimore and statewide.

"We believe in empowering our community through information, "said Tanya Black, vice president and news director of WJZ-TV. "Hosting the mayoral debate is an example of our commitment to providing viewers with a vital platform to engage, learn, and make informed decisions about the future of Baltimore."

The debate can be heard LIVE at 12:30 p.m. on April 30 on WYPR-FM and will air the same day on WJZ-TV at 7 p.m. and be available on streaming channel CBS News Baltimore. The debate can also be streamed on The Baltimore Banner at 7 p.m.

"We are pleased to work with our media partners to create an opportunity for this debate just before early voting begins," said Kimi Yoshino, editor-in-chief of The Baltimore Banner. "We believe it's important to bring these candidates together to debate so that voters can make an informed choice about who is best equipped to lead the city."

"WYPR-FM is honored to collaborate on this critical pillar of our democracy. We provide a platform for the Baltimore community to hear directly from leaders about issues that significantly impact your lives, ensuring accountability in their positions and in doing so Amplifying our Community," said Craig N. Swagler, president and general manager of Baltimore Public Media.

In March, WJZ hosted a town hall with mayoral candidates on education and the Baltimore City Public School district.