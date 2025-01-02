Winter shelter declaration in place for Baltimore City, Sherriff's Office says
BALTIMORE -- A winter shelter declaration is in effect for Baltimore City due to freezing weather in the forecast, the Sheriff's Office announced Thursday.
The declaration is in place from 4 p.m. on Jan. 2 through 9 a.m. on Jan. 7.
The Office of Homeless Services issued the declaration in response to National Weather Service forecasts predicting temperatures of 32 degrees or below.
Residents can request shelter referrals by calling 443-984-9540 between 8:30 a.m. and 9 p.m. on declaration days and between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.
Temperatures are expected to continue dropping in the region, with chances for a winter storm on Monday.
The Baltimore City Health Department has also declared a Code Blue Extreme Cold Season through March 2025. During this period, the city is providing resources for residents in order to prevent cold related illnesses, including hypothermia cases.
A list of the city's warming centers is available on the Mayor's Office of Homeless Services website.