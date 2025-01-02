Winter shelter declaration in place for Baltimore City, Sherriff's Office says

BALTIMORE -- A winter shelter declaration is in effect for Baltimore City due to freezing weather in the forecast, the Sheriff's Office announced Thursday.

The declaration is in place from 4 p.m. on Jan. 2 through 9 a.m. on Jan. 7.

The Office of Homeless Services has declared a winter shelter declaration for Thursday Jan. 2 at 4:00 p.m. through Tuesday Jan. 7 at 9:00 a.m.



Please refer to our Winter Shelter Plan for additional guidance: https://t.co/eS8WK9HIre pic.twitter.com/rW92xqbdhg — Baltimore City Sheriff's Office (@bmoresheriff) January 2, 2025

The Office of Homeless Services issued the declaration in response to National Weather Service forecasts predicting temperatures of 32 degrees or below.

Residents can request shelter referrals by calling 443-984-9540 between 8:30 a.m. and 9 p.m. on declaration days and between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

Temperatures are expected to continue dropping in the region, with chances for a winter storm on Monday.

The Baltimore City Health Department has also declared a Code Blue Extreme Cold Season through March 2025. During this period, the city is providing resources for residents in order to prevent cold related illnesses, including hypothermia cases.

A list of the city's warming centers is available on the Mayor's Office of Homeless Services website.