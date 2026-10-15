Will Maryland see more snow this winter? What El Niño could mean

A powerful El Niño could bring a wetter-than-normal winter to Maryland, potentially easing months of drought while raising the possibility of snowstorms during the heart of the winter season.

As the climate pattern influences weather around the globe, forecasters are watching for signs of how it could affect the Mid-Atlantic in the coming months.

El Niño occurs when sea surface temperatures in the central and eastern tropical Pacific Ocean become warmer than average, influencing atmospheric circulation and weather patterns worldwide.

According to NOAA scientist Matthew Rosencrans, El Niño can favor storm tracks that bring moisture into the Mid-Atlantic, potentially helping replenish depleted soil moisture and improve drought conditions.

"El Niño years do typically end up with more of a storm track that comes across the western Gulf, across the Southeast U.S., and will wrap up a lot of storms up across the Mid-Atlantic region and bring up all that moisture," Rosencrans said. "Yes, and it can be very helpful to replace that moisture."

Whether Maryland experiences a wetter winter will depend on how the climate pattern develops and how individual storm systems move through the region.

Could El Niño bring more snow to Maryland?

Although El Niño can favor milder winter conditions in parts of the Mid-Atlantic, that does not necessarily mean Maryland will avoid snow.

The amount of snowfall depends on several factors, including the path of individual storms, the availability of cold air and temperatures when precipitation arrives.

A storm track that delivers abundant moisture could create opportunities for snowstorms when temperatures are cold enough. But if temperatures are warmer than normal, some storms that might otherwise produce snow could bring rain instead.

For now, it is too early to determine how much snow Maryland will receive this winter. Seasonal climate patterns can help indicate broad trends, but they cannot reliably predict snowfall totals for a particular city or storm months in advance.

Drought conditions slowly improving

Maryland has already seen signs of improvement after months of dry weather.

Dr. Alfredo Ruiz-Barradas, Maryland's state climatologist at the University of Maryland, said drought conditions have gradually eased since reaching their peak earlier in the summer.

"The drought peaked around the end of June and its intensity and extent across the state have been diminishing since then," Ruiz-Barradas said.

Ruiz-Barradas said monthly and seasonal drought outlooks from the National Integrated Drought Information System indicate that drought conditions could end over the next one to three months, based on precipitation forecasts from NOAA's Climate Prediction Center.

The outlook offers potential relief for farmers, gardeners and communities affected by prolonged dry conditions. However, recovery will depend on how much rain falls and where it falls. Some areas could see improvement while others continue to experience moisture deficits.

Even when drought classifications improve, deeper soil moisture and groundwater supplies can take longer to recover.

Residents can monitor conditions through the National Integrated Drought Information System's Maryland page and the NOAA Climate Prediction Center.

El Niño can influence weather worldwide

El Niño affects more than winter weather in Maryland. The climate pattern can influence temperatures, rainfall and tropical cyclone activity across multiple ocean basins.

It generally favors increased tropical cyclone activity in the eastern Pacific while tending to suppress Atlantic hurricane activity by increasing wind shear over parts of the Atlantic basin. These are broad tendencies, however, and do not guarantee how an individual storm or hurricane season will unfold.

What Maryland residents can expect this winter

Forecasters will continue monitoring Pacific Ocean temperatures, atmospheric conditions and seasonal outlooks to assess how El Niño could affect the Mid-Atlantic as winter approaches.

A sustained period of above-normal precipitation could help Maryland recover from months of drought, replenish soil moisture and improve conditions for agriculture and natural ecosystems.

The same weather pattern could also bring opportunities for winter storms if sufficient moisture coincides with cold air.

For now, El Niño offers a potential boost for drought recovery, but it is not a guarantee of a wetter winter or increased snowfall. The timing, amount and type of precipitation will ultimately determine how much relief Maryland receives.