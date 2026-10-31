Why Halloween plus Daylight Saving Time raises risks

Halloween is always one of the busiest nights for bars, which means it's one of the busiest nights for police and other agencies to keep people safe.

In Baltimore, police were particularly noticeable in key entertainment areas Saturday.

While heavier foot traffic and the potential for people driving under the influence have always been risks for Halloween, AAA warns the end of daylight saving time is also a risk this year.

Increased enforcement

Fells Point has long been a go-to destination for Halloween celebrations.

Long before the sun set Saturday, WJZ saw many in costume and going bar to bar, and because of that, Baltimore Police had made their presence known.

This is something the agency does for all major holidays and high-profile events. The increased presence is also in other key entertainment areas like the Inner Harbor and Federal Hill.

The city activated its Emergency Operations Center in anticipation of the festivities.

People told WJZ they felt safe with the police presence, but they're doing other things to keep their safety in check.

"Just making sure that we look out for each other," Alona Deszily said.

One of her friends, Cole Partridge, added, "If you stay in a group and you have a group you trust, there's nothing you have to worry about in Fells Point."

Chris Smith of Carroll County told WJZ he always makes sure to text friends he's out with when he gets home. He asks his friends to do the same.

Many also said they get a designated driver or order a rideshare home.

Howard County Police also said they have increased their enforcement for Halloween. But aside from increased patrols, officers will particularly be on the lookout for vandalism, theft and destruction of property.

A triple threat

AAA is warning this year's Halloween has a triple threat: pedestrians, impairment and fatigue.

Fatigue is a risk this year because of daylight saving time ending, according to AAA. This means the potential for drowsy drivers is higher.

The risk is sticking around, too, with AAA warning drowsy driving could still be around during the Monday morning commute.

"It takes your body some time to adjust to the new pattern and to the new time," Ragina Ali, AAA Public and Government Affairs Manager, said. "We'll see that it certainly can reduce your reaction time and it can certainly make you drowsy behind the wheel."

Looking at data from 2017 to 2021, the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety found nearly 18% of traffic fatalities involved drowsy driving. That amounts to around 30,000 deaths.