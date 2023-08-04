Who is Kai Cenat?

NEW YORK – A giveaway posted by livestreamer Kai Cenat led to chaos in Union Square on Friday.

CBS New York has learned Cenat was taken into police custody for questioning.

But who is he, and how has he garnered so much influence?

Most well-known for his animated livestreams on YouTube and Twitch, Cenat has built a large following. According to the BBC, the 21-year-old recently broke the record for attracting the most Twitch subscribers.

Twitch is a subscription-based platform which allows users to watch people play video games and interact with them at the same time.

Cenat has 6.5 million followers on Twitch and 3.6 million subscribers on YouTube.

He gained notoriety earlier this year after livestreaming on Twitch for 24 hours straight.

Cenat is popular for his diverse range of streaming content, which includes pranks, skits, gaming and a look into his everyday life.

A viral TikTok video appears to be a screen recording of Cenat's giveaway announcement on Thursday, just one day before the chaos broke out.

According to NPR, popular music artists such as Drake, Ice Spice, Lil Baby and Lil Uzi Vert have joined Cenat live on camera.