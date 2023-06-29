White Marsh barricade situation 'peacefully' resolved, police say
BALTIMORE - A barricade situation was peacefully resolved in White Marsh Wednesday evening.
Baltimore County Police responded to the 8900 block of King Henry Circle.
Officers told residents in the community to stay indoors while police resolved the situation.
The standoff lasted nearly two hours.
Officers have not said what led up to the barricade situation.
