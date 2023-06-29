Watch CBS News
Local News

White Marsh barricade situation 'peacefully' resolved, police say

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE - A barricade situation was peacefully resolved in White Marsh Wednesday evening.

Baltimore County Police responded to the 8900 block of King Henry Circle.

Officers told residents in the community to stay indoors while police resolved the situation.

The standoff lasted nearly two hours.

Officers have not said what led up to the barricade situation.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on June 28, 2023 / 6:12 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.