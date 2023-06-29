White Marsh barricade situation 'peacefully' resolved, police say

BALTIMORE - A barricade situation was peacefully resolved in White Marsh Wednesday evening.

Baltimore County Police responded to the 8900 block of King Henry Circle.

#BCoPD has responded to a barricade situation in the 8900 block of King Henry Circle in White Marsh. Residents who live in this area are being asked to stay indoors as we work to peacefully resolve this incident. pic.twitter.com/5jwlkNQaxv — Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) June 28, 2023

Officers told residents in the community to stay indoors while police resolved the situation.

The standoff lasted nearly two hours.

Officers have not said what led up to the barricade situation.