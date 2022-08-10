Where's Marty? Hitting the links with the best junior golfers

Where's Marty? Learning more about an American Junior Golf Association tournament right here in Balt

Hi everyone!

Yesterday, today and tomorrow the top junior golfers from around the world are competing in an American Junior Golf Association event at Woodholme Country Club in Baltimore County.

The AJGA is the group that helps build the game of golf from the round up. It gives exposure to the best juniors and allows colleges a chance to look at how well they play to see whether they want to offer any scholarships to these young athletes.

In fact, it's such a big deal that Adidas, Taylor Made and Rolex are key sponsors. Locally, UHY, a national accounting firm with a big Mid-Atlantic presence, is a presenting sponsor.

Oh and, by the way, some of the alums include Tiger Woods, Jordan Spieth, Inbee Park, Paula Creamer, Rickie Fowler and Phil Mickelson.

The tournament is here because of Baltimore's central location to major East Coast cities, and because Baltimore knows how to throw big events.

As I've said before, it's my mission with "Where's Marty?" to let you in on things going on in our towns that are really just impressive. The news can be tough these days, but it's events like this that remind us of the good still happening around us.

As for tomorrow? We all know that crabs taste great, but are they good to look at? See ya at 9.

Marty B