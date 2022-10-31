Where's Marty? At Bennett's Curse, the flagship of fright

Hi Everyone!

It is Halloween day, and the location for today's "Where's Marty?" is as easy as two words, "Bennett's Curse."

Located around the Eastern backside of Eastpoint Mall, this 22,000 square foot "theater" is without question one of the most amazing Haunted House attractions anywhere.

That's a pretty big statement but true.

It has been voted, by its industry itself, as one of the 13 top Haunted Houses in the country.

Between the extensive staging, the actors/actresses, costumes, make up, this place is worth every cent of admission.

And you folks know me, if I did not believe it, I would not suggest you spend your hard-earned money on anything. And with today being Halloween day itself, and after thousands attended this weekend, just imagine the vibe in there tonight.

An exceptionally dedicated staff runs a very tight ship, and not just for Halloween by the way.

They have year-round different themed events, (and productions if you will), that transform a night into a spectacle. Look at this list or the yearly events.

Note, more Halloween fun continues through next weekend..the "Black Out Night" will be wild. ( Try "the Curse" in pitch darkness.) We want to thank the owners and staff for again hosting K2, myself, and you this morning.

For more info about TONIGHT or other "show's" here is the website, https://bennettscurse.com/ .

It was fun to dress up this AM as the Dude from "The Big Lebowski", and watch Tim, Meg, and Sina throw the costume party in Studio A. News is a tough business, and when we get a chance to "hangout" it is as fun for us as, hopefully, it is for you too!

Just remember as the Dude said, in the movie, "strikes and gutters, ups and downs Man." I hope you score nothing but 10's in the frames left today! See ya tomorrow.

Marty B!