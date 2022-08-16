Watch CBS News
Maryland News

Maryland State Fair kicks off soon with extended weekends

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- The 141st annual Maryland State Fair is just days away, bringing with it over a dozen new attractions and more time for classic summer fun.   

The fair kicks off on August 25 with new expanded dates, opening over three long weekends and ending on September 11. It will be held at the state fairgrounds in Timonium.

Among over a dozen new events this year is the Live! ON TRACK! Concert Series lineup. "Hot In Here" rapper Nelly, country music singers Niko Moon and Lauren Alaina, and rock band Styx will all take the stage. Find tickets here

There will also be live local bands and entertainment on the free stage throughout the fair. 

Also new is a food drive by Chick-fil-A Baltimore. Each visitor who brings five unperishable food items on August 26 to the fair will be admitted free. 

Pig races, a bird paradise, and a National Guard Display are a few more of the newest attractions at the event. 

On September 1, 2 and 5 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., a rolling 9-11 Memorial & Exhibit will be displayed dedicated to the 71 Marylanders killed on 9/11. 

Admission Prices are Adults ages 12+, $10; Seniors ages 62+, $8; Children 6+, $5; Children ages 5 and under, Free Admission. Rides are individually priced.

For more information on the fair, including competition details and all of the newest attractions, visit the fair's website

First published on August 15, 2022 / 1:50 PM

