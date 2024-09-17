Maryland's largest Italian Festival returns to Harford County. Here's what to know.

BALTIMORE -- The Galbani Maryland Italian Festival is set to kick off at the Harford County Equestrian Center from September 27 to September 29. It's the largest Italian festival in Maryland.

WJZ is the proud media sponsor of the event.

Attendees can look forward to enjoying live music from the nation's top Italian-American performers, dozens of food and retail vendors, carnival rides for all ages, and more. In its second year, the festival will present almost double the number of food and beverage vendors.

WJZ spoke to Grammy and Golden Globe Artist Frank Stallone in July, who is the headlining act for the festival. Stallone said he will be performing some of his best hits along with a 10-piece band.

On Saturday visitors can watch as 30 teams compete for a $2500 grand prize in the classic Italian game, bocce. On Friday there will be open play on the newly-built bocce courts while on Sunday spectators can cheer on the Special Olympics teams for their regional bocce tournament.

Additionally, mass will be held at St. Margaret's Parrish on Sunday at 10 a.m.

The festival encourages visitors to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets to ensure a great spot on the lawn to enjoy the full range of activities and entertainment.

To learn more about the Galbani Maryland Italian Festival and purchase tickets, visit the Maryland Italian Festival website.

Festival Map

The Maryland Italian Festival

Parking & Traffic

The Maryland Italian Festival