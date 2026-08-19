Authorities seized a large amount of khat at Baltimore airport. What is khat?

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers recently seized approximately $50,000 worth of khat from the baggage claim area at Baltimore-Washington Thurgood Marshall International Airport. The seizure has led many people to seek more information about the substance.

What is khat?

Khat is a flowering evergreen shrub that is sometimes used for its stimulant-like effect. The substance has two active ingredients, cathine and cathinone, according to the Department of Justice (DOJ) and Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

The World Health Organization (WHO) and DEA considers khat a drug of abuse.

What is its origin?

Khat is typically grown in East Africa and the Arabian Peninsula and is chewed for its amphetamine-like effects. In those places, its use is associated with established cultural traditions in many social situations.

What is it known as on the street?

Common street names for the drug include Abyssinian tea, African salad, catha, chat, kat and oat, according to the DEA.

How is it abused?

Khat is typically chewed like tobacco, with individuals retaining it in the cheek and chewing intermittently to release the active drug, which then produces stimulant-like effects. Dried khat leaves can also be made into tea or a chewable paste, or it can be smoked or consumed on food.

How does it affect the body?

Khat causes a rapid increase in blood pressure and heart rate. It can also cause brown staining of the teeth, insomnia and gastric problems. Chronic abuse of khat can also cause physical exhaustion.

How does it affect the mind?

Khat can "induce manic behavior" to include grandiose delusions, paranoia, nightmares, hallucinaitons and hyperactivity, the DEA notes. Long-term abuse can result in violent behavior and suicidal depression.

What are the effect of overdose?

The dose needed to be considered an overdose is not known, according to the DEA. However, overdoses have historically been associated with those who are long-term chewers of the leaves. Symptoms of toxicity can include delusions, loss of appetite, difficulty breathing and increases in blood pressure and heart rate.

What is its legal status in the U.S.?

The ingredients found in khat are controlled under the Controlled Substances Act. the chemical cathine is a Schedule IV stimulant, while cathinone is a Schedule I stimulant under the Controlled Substances Act. The designations mean that khat has a high potential for abuse, with no currently accepted medical use for treatments in the U.S.