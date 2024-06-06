What goes into being on U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard Drill Team? Maryland Fleet Week next on schedule.

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard Drill Team is considered to be the face of the U.S. Navy.

It takes part in some of the most prestigious ceremonies in the nation and overseas.

The drill team will be performing during Maryland Fleet Week in Baltimore.

WJZ got a closer look at how much goes into being a drill team member.

At Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in Washington, the drill team practices their performances over and over -- to the point each movements appears mechanical.

In groups of four or nine, the drill team showcases the Navy's strict military order when they perform.

Noah Fortner, who has been with the drill team for two years, said between them all, they have thousands of hours of practice.

"Blood, sweat and bones of steel. Countless nights, late nights, [it'll be] 10 p.m. in the building [and we're the] only people in here," Fortner said. "We're just in here throwing that rifle, sometimes our hand's bleeding, we're pouring with sweat, but we get it done."

When they're not practicing, they're making sure everything else is presentable. From making sure their brass is polished, their ceremonial uniform is presentable, and of course, their rifles are put together properly.

It's because being a part of the drill team is also showcasing the Navy's professionalism -- being a face for this branch all around the world.

"We get to interact with the community. Going to Boys and Girls clubs, going to hospitals, talking to veterans, things of that nature," said drill team member Josiah Wright.

Wright has been on the drill team for about a year and a half. Like his comrades, he said being on the team is a true honor.

Aside from being the face, he likes the drill team to have a hand in historical, intimate moments.

"Being able to go out there and show people this is the Navy and this is what we do -- being at presidential inaugurations, White House arrivals, wreath-laying ceremonies with foreign heads of state -- it's truly an honor," Wright said.

Not everyone on the drill team thought they'd be there, but being a part of it means taking on a tradition they can't be grateful enough to be a part of.

"I was 18-years-old, working on a farm [before joining the Navy]. I didn't really have that dedication," Fortner said. "It takes a village to raise somebody, we use all of our guys and we help raise that junior guardsmen into the person they need to become to be successful in drill team."

The U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard Drill Team will be performing at the Inner Harbor Festival on June 14 at 2:30 p.m., and on June 15 at 1:30 p.m.