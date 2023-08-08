Westminster storm damage: Driver describes being trapped for hours under fallen powerlines

BALTIMORE - Jeffrey Campbell survived more than five tense hours inside his pickup truck.

He, along with other drivers, became trapped under powerlines that toppled on Monday when strong winds blew through Westminster.

About 30 utility poles were knocked over, trapping 33 adults and 14 children, on Route 140 in Westminster.

"It's my first truck and Mother Nature tried to take it away," Campbell told WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren. "As Chevy says in their song, 'Like a Rock.'"

Campbell said the voltage did something strange to his truck's temperature display, causing it to read negative 40 degrees.

So, he wasn't about to get out until it was safe.

"I was like, I'm not touching that wire," Campbell said. "It was just good to have my feet on solid ground. it was just one of those epic moments, you could hear the symphony orchestra going off in the background."

Like many others, Campbell told WJZ News that his truck is still where he left it.

It took crews about 25 minutes to move everyone to a bus after BGE de-energized the electricity. They were taken to Winters Mill High School.

Officials said the cars will be moved to a nearby lot to be reunited with the owners.

