Gov. Wes Moore assesses Westminster storm damage after dozens rescued from cars

BALTIMORE - Maryland Gov. Wes Moore came to Carroll County Tuesday morning to assess the damage left by a powerful storm the day before.

More than 30 utility poles were knocked down along Route 140, Baltimore Boulevard, in Westminster.

Incredible damage in Westminster. I just spoke to a man who was trapped in his truck last night and says he's lucky to be alive. He praised first responders for a calm and safe rescue.

Officials helped evacuate 33 adults and 14 children who had been trapped in their cars for hours, tangled in fallen powerlines. BGE officials worked to de-energize the electricity so that buses could take everyone to Winters Mill High School.

State police have the keys to the cars, and after it is safe, those cars will be reunited with the owners, officials said.

Multiple cars were damaged by the fallen powerlines and remain at the scene.

"This is what Maryland does. This is the pride and support of what Maryland looks like," Gov. Moore said. "What we saw last night and into today, was Maryland at its best, a Maryland that works together, a Maryland who comes together as one team and with one mission."

Gov. Moore spoke with emergency responders and repair crews who were called to the scene.

Those stranded in cars were given water while crews worked to remove them.

"Because of that, lives were saved," Gov. Moore said. "There were people who were stuck and stranded in cars who were able to sleep in their own beds last night. That's because of the work of everybody moved, and our first responders that made it happen."

Route 140 in Westminster remains closed and the area will be without power for an extended period of time, officials said.

Crews are working to clean up the powerlines and utility poles along the busy street.

"This is going to take some time to fix," Gov. Moore said. "The damage from last night is significant and it will take time to make sure we are getting everything done. We stand on staying coordinated. We plan on staying focused and know that we are going to get this done."

Gov. Moore thanked the people who were stranded for their patients and for being safe.

There were no serious injuries reported.

"To all the families that were impacted, I want to thank you for your courage," Gov. Moore said. "I want to thank you for your strength. I want to thank you for your trust. We are here to support you today and always."

"In the aftermath of last night's storm, witnessing the Carroll County community spring into action has been nothing short of inspiring," added Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller. "The community's response is a shining example of what can be achieved when we work together with empathy and solidarity."