Western Maryland residents react to severe winter weather

BALTIMORE — Maryland had been bracing for severe weather for days and for the central portions of the state, it came in as mostly rain.

But the bigger concerns were out west. Alleghany, Garrett, Washington and Frederick counties were all under ice storm warnings.

WJZ interviewed two school bus drivers in Western Maryland who drove to Frederick from Baltimore County. They were transporting students to the Maryland school for the Deaf.

"It wasn't too bad. It got worse as you come out here to Fredrick," said Debbie Fisher of Baltimore County. "But it wasn't really that bad."

"What was your thought when you heard an ice storm possibly hitting Western Maryland," Ava-joye Burnett asked another driver.

"I was hoping they would close," Jinny Smith chuckled, as she answered the question.

WJZ also connected with Phil Hawker, who lives in Western Maryland, but works in Baltimore City.

"I went in a little late just because I didn't want to deal with traffic this morning and the conditions that we were having," said Hawker.

And that was a good move according to the State Highway Administration (SHA). In the lead-up to the storm, the agency had been urging commuters to delay their morning commute until the conditions got a little better.

"We want to remind people that the speed limits that are posted on the highways are for ideal conditions meaning dry, these will not be ideal," said Charlie Gischlar, a spokesperson for SHA. "So if you do have to go out, drive your speed way down."

What could have been a travel nightmare, is now a rain event for much of Maryland, and drivers are cautiously continuing with business as usual.

"I have plans that start tomorrow so I'd rather get it done today but still driving safely so that's why I'm driving in the morning," said Eric Matute in Frederick County.

Many Maryland schools opened two hours late Thursday morning. While Western Maryland continue to keep an eye on the storm - because of the higher elevation, by mid-morning the National Weather Service canceled the winter weather advisories along the 95 corridor.