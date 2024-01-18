Maryland Gov. Wes Moore issues Purple Friday proclamation as the Baltimore Ravens are in the playoffs
BALTIMORE -- Maryland Governor Wes Moore issued a proclamation Thursday, declaring that Fridays will officially be 'Purple Fridays' in the state as long as the Baltimore Ravens are in the playoffs.
The governor tweeted a photo of the proclamation and said, "Baltimore, this is our time! Let's go, Ravens! #RavensFlock".
The Ravens are set to take on the Houston Texans Saturday at 4:25 p.m. at M&T Bank Stadium in the AFC Divisional round. Frigid conditions are expected with game-time temperatures in the mid-20s.
WJZ will have special Purple programming ahead of the game, with Purple Pregame set to stream on CBS News Baltimore at 3:00 Saturday afternoon, then over-the-air and streaming at 3:30 p.m.
You can also catch a special edition of Purple Playbook streaming Thursday and Friday night at 6:30 p.m.
Here's a refresher on how to stream CBS News Baltimore.
