Maryland Gov. Wes Moore issues Purple Friday proclamation as the Baltimore Ravens are in the playoffs

BALTIMORE -- Maryland Governor Wes Moore issued a proclamation Thursday, declaring that Fridays will officially be 'Purple Fridays' in the state as long as the Baltimore Ravens are in the playoffs.

The governor tweeted a photo of the proclamation and said, "Baltimore, this is our time! Let's go, Ravens! #RavensFlock".

Today I’m proclaiming that tomorrow is Purple Friday here in Maryland!



As long as our Ravens are in the playoffs, Maryland is going to be rocking purple on Fridays!



Baltimore, this is our time! Let’s go, @Ravens! #RavensFlock pic.twitter.com/ghCPejZda4 — Governor Wes Moore (@GovWesMoore) January 18, 2024

The Ravens are set to take on the Houston Texans Saturday at 4:25 p.m. at M&T Bank Stadium in the AFC Divisional round. Frigid conditions are expected with game-time temperatures in the mid-20s.

WJZ will have special Purple programming ahead of the game, with Purple Pregame set to stream on CBS News Baltimore at 3:00 Saturday afternoon, then over-the-air and streaming at 3:30 p.m.

You can also catch a special edition of Purple Playbook streaming Thursday and Friday night at 6:30 p.m.

