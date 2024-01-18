Watch CBS News
Local News

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore issues Purple Friday proclamation as the Baltimore Ravens are in the playoffs

By Miranda Villei

/ CBS Baltimore

Denise Koch has your Thursday afternoon news update 1/18/2024
Denise Koch has your Thursday afternoon news update 1/18/2024 01:38

BALTIMORE -- Maryland Governor Wes Moore issued a proclamation Thursday, declaring that Fridays will officially be 'Purple Fridays' in the state as long as the Baltimore Ravens are in the playoffs.

The governor tweeted a photo of the proclamation and said, "Baltimore, this is our time! Let's go, Ravens! #RavensFlock".

The Ravens are set to take on the Houston Texans Saturday at 4:25 p.m. at M&T Bank Stadium in the AFC Divisional round. Frigid conditions are expected with game-time temperatures in the mid-20s.

WJZ will have special Purple programming ahead of the game, with Purple Pregame set to stream on CBS News Baltimore at 3:00 Saturday afternoon, then over-the-air and streaming at 3:30 p.m.

You can also catch a special edition of Purple Playbook streaming Thursday and Friday night at 6:30 p.m.

Here's a refresher on how to stream CBS News Baltimore.

Miranda Villei
headshot-nov-2023.jpg

Miranda began her career in local news in June of 2008 as the CBS Apprentice at CBS 3 in Philadelphia. As an apprentice, she worked as a newscast writer, an assignment editor, a web producer, special projects producer, and promotions producer.

First published on January 18, 2024 / 1:32 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.