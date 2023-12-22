Watch CBS News
How to stream CBS News Baltimore: A step-by-step guide

By Christian Olaniran

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- You can watch WJZ anytime, anywhere with our 24/7 streaming platform.  

Here's a step-by-step guide to streaming CBS News Baltimore on your computer or mobile device.

Computer 

1) Open your web browser (i.e. Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, Firefox)

2) Navigate to wjz.com.

capture.jpg

3) Click on the red "Live TV" badge at the top of the website. 

capture.jpg

4) That's it!  You should see our live player!  

IOS Devices

1) Open the "App Store" on your device

2) Search for "CBS Baltimore" in the App Store

img-4385.png

3) Download the CBS News Baltimore App or visit this link

img-4393.jpg

Note.  The app icon reads "WJZ News" 

4) Open the app, and tap the red "CBS News Baltimore Watch Now" button in the top right-hand corner of the screen.

img-4392.jpg

5) That's it!  You should see our live player displayed!  

img-4391.png

Android Devices

1) Open the Google Play Store on your device

2) Search CBS Baltimore or visit this link

3) Download the CBS News Baltimore app 

capture.jpg

4) Open the app, and tap the red "CBS News Baltimore Watch Now" button in the top right-hand corner of the screen.

5) That's it!  You should see our live player displayed!  

