Wes Moore, Aruna Miller set for historic inauguration in Annapolis

BALTIMORE -- For months, officials have been planning for the historic inauguration of Governor-elect Wes Moore and Lieutenant Governor-Elect Aruna Miller.

Elena Russo, a spokesperson with Maryland State Police, said local, state and federal law enforcement officials will be working to ensure that Wednesday's inauguration in Annapolis will be safe for everyone in attendance.

K9 units and uniformed officials will be part of the security assets that will be used, according to Russo.

"Due to the security detail that we have to provide, not just our elected officials and any of the designated VIPs that are coming to this event, a lot of resources are being allocated to this event," said Russo. "And not just to Maryland state police, also our federal and local law enforcement agencies."

More than 24 hours before the inauguration, some new vans were already parked along State Circle outside the State House.

Risers have been erected in front of the State House to ensure the event will be broadcasted to a wider audience, and hundreds of chairs have been placed in rows, starting at Lawyer's Mall, then going back for about two blocks.

Jumbo screens have also be placed in certain locations for attendees who may be farther back from the steps of the state house where the swearing-in will take place.

Moore is the first Black person elected governor in Maryland, and Miller will be the first woman of color elected Lieutenant Governor.

For many people who will be in attendance during Wednesday's Inauguration, both Moore and Miller's story serves as a reminder of what's possible.

"I'm looking forward to it, someone who looks like me who brings to Maryland a vision of inclusion, leaving no one behind, equity," said Clate Jackson, a Democratic legislative aid.

Republican Delegate Rick Metzger said he will be present in Annapolis to witness history Wednesday.

"Very optimistic and very excited," said Delgate Metzger. "It is a profound moment in Maryland history."

Metzger said he is hopeful that Democrats who control both chambers of the State House and the Governor's Office, will fulfill promises to work for all Marylanders.

"As Wes Moore said let no one be left behind, and that includes Republicans," said Delegate Metzger.

An official in Governor Larry Hogan's office says the outgoing governor will attend the inauguration, and that will be a public sign of the peaceful transfer of power.

"The former [governor] did so well, he really met with all groups and really worked to make Maryland a better place," said Kathie Stone. "I believe Governor Moore is going to take on Maryland with a very positive start."