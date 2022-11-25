Weis Markets issues ice cream recalls due to undeclared coconut, soy allergens

BALTIMORE - Weis Markets issued a recall Wednesday for 108 containers of ice cream for an undeclared allergen, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.

The business said its Weis Quality Sea Salt Caramel Ripple Ice Cream might contain undeclared soy and coconut allergens. The lid says Weis Quality Caramel Caribou Ice Cream.

The ice cream is packaged in a round container with a UPC of 041497-01288 and with a sell by date of 11/08/23, and was produced on 11/08/22. The sell by date can be found on the bottom of the container.

The agency said the product may have been distributed in 197 Weis stores in Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, New Jersey, New York, Delaware and West Virginia.

Here is a picture of the product:

Weis Markets