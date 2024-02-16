Weekend school activities canceled with winter storm expected in Maryland
BALTIMORE - Winter weather is expected to blanket Maryland overnight into Saturday morning.
That means many school activities scheduled for Saturday have been postponed.
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for portions of central to northeastern Maryland, including Baltimore City and Baltimore County, from 11 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Saturday. Heavy snow is expected with accumulations of four to six inches.
[Maryland Weather: Winter Storm Warning issued as snow is expected overnight into Saturday morning]
Baltimore City Public Schools has canceled all activities, including athletic events, on Saturday.
In Baltimore County, all school activities planned for Saturday are canceled.
All Saturday school activities are canceled in Howard County, Harford County and Cecil County.
Here's a full list of cancellations and delays for this weekend.
for more features.