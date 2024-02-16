Weekend school activities canceled with winter storm expected in Maryland

Steve Sosna has your Friday evening forecast (2/16/2024)

BALTIMORE - Winter weather is expected to blanket Maryland overnight into Saturday morning.

That means many school activities scheduled for Saturday have been postponed.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for portions of central to northeastern Maryland, including Baltimore City and Baltimore County, from 11 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Saturday. Heavy snow is expected with accumulations of four to six inches.

Baltimore City Public Schools has canceled all activities, including athletic events, on Saturday.

ANNOUNCEMENT: Baltimore City Public Schools will cancel all activities – including external events with a permit - on Saturday, February 17 due to forecasted inclement weather. For specific information about rescheduled athletics events please visit: https://t.co/zTbuwAq1Hv pic.twitter.com/0OlQhkirf0 — Baltimore City Public Schools (@BaltCitySchools) February 16, 2024

In Baltimore County, all school activities planned for Saturday are canceled.

ALERT: Due to impending inclement weather, Baltimore County Public Schools will cancel all activities scheduled for Saturday, February 17, 2024. — Baltimore County Public Schools (@BaltCoPS) February 16, 2024

All Saturday school activities are canceled in Howard County, Harford County and Cecil County.

WEEKEND ALERT: All activities involving HCPSS students and staff are canceled, Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024, due to impending inclement weather. In addition, all community-sponsored programs in HCPSS buildings are canceled. https://t.co/Oc22flUr5E — HCPSS (@HCPSS) February 16, 2024

