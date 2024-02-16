Watch CBS News
Local News

Weekend school activities canceled with winter storm expected in Maryland

By Adam Thompson

/ CBS Baltimore

Steve Sosna has your Friday evening forecast (2/16/2024)
Steve Sosna has your Friday evening forecast (2/16/2024) 03:53

BALTIMORE - Winter weather is expected to blanket Maryland overnight into Saturday morning.

That means many school activities scheduled for Saturday have been postponed.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for portions of central to northeastern Maryland, including Baltimore City and Baltimore County, from 11 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Saturday. Heavy snow is expected with accumulations of four to six inches.

[Maryland Weather: Winter Storm Warning issued as snow is expected overnight into Saturday morning]

Baltimore City Public Schools has canceled all activities, including athletic events, on Saturday.

In Baltimore County, all school activities planned for Saturday are canceled.

All Saturday school activities are canceled in Howard County, Harford County and Cecil County. 

Here's a full list of cancellations and delays for this weekend.

Adam Thompson

I was raised in Ohio, but made stops in Virginia and North Carolina, before landing in Maryland.

First published on February 16, 2024 / 5:55 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.