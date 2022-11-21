Weekend Crime: 7 shootings, 29 robberies confirmed by BPD

BALTIMORE - There were seven shooting incidents, and 29 robberies this weekend, according to the Baltimore Police Department. Two people were killed, and seven others were shot.

During the same time period, police made 65 arrests, including one for attempted murder, 14 for handgun violations, 27 for serious assaults, two for robbery, six for stolen cars, and three for narcotics.

Anyone with information related to a crime is encouraged to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-LOCKUP or contact the BPD Homicide Unit at 410-396-2100.