Webb telescope sees once invisible structures inside spiral galaxies

(CNN) -- Astronomers have used the James Webb Space Telescope to peer inside the heart of spiral galaxies, where young stars carve out glowing paths.

The space observatory can see the universe in infrared light, which is invisible to the human eye, making the telescope uniquely poised to look through the dust that obscures some galactic features when less powerful telescopes are used.

Researchers participating in the PHANGS collaboration, or Physics at High Angular resolution in Nearby Galaxies, are using Webb's infrared capabilities to study 19 spiral galaxies.

The operations center for the telescope is in Baltimore City, at the Space Telescope Science Institute on the Johns Hopkins campus.

So far, the telescope has observed five of them in detail, including galaxies M74, NGC 7496, IC 5332, NGC 1365 and NGC 1433.

New imagery from NASA's James Webb Space Telescope is giving scientists their first look at high resolution into the fine structure of nearby galaxies and how that's impacted by the formation of young stars. NGC 1433 is a barred spiral galaxy with a particularly bright core surrounded by double star forming rings. For the first time, in Webb's infrared images, scientists can see cavernous bubbles of gas where forming stars have released energy into their surrounding environment. In the image of NGC 1433, blue, green, and red were assigned to Webb's MIRI data at 7.7, 10 and 11.3, and 21 microns (F770W, F1000W and F1130W, and F2100W, respectively). Credits: NASA, ESA, CSA, and J. Lee (NOIRLab). Image processing: A. Pagan (STScI) Space Telescope Science Institute Office of Public Outreach

The spiral arms of NGC 7496 are filled with cavernous bubbles and shells overlapping one another in this image from MIRI. These filaments and hollow cavities are evidence of young stars releasing energy and, in some cases, blowing out the gas and dust of the interstellar medium surrounding them. In this image of NGC 7496, blue, green, and red were assigned to Webb's MIRI data at 7.7, 10 and 11.3, and 21 microns (F770W, F1000W and F1130W, and F2100W, respectively). Credits: NASA, ESA, CSA, and J. Lee (NOIRLab). Image processing: A. Pagan (STScI) Space Telescope Science Institute Office of Public Outreach

In visible light, the galaxies appeared dark and dim. But Webb's Mid-Infrared Instrument was able to see the ways that stars and star clusters can shape galactic structure. The never-before-seen details captured in the Webb images show how these intricate networks within galaxies are influenced over time as stars form and evolve.

"We are directly seeing how the energy from the formation of young stars affects the gas around them, and it's just remarkable," said Erik Rosolowsky, a PHANGS team member and an associate professor of physics at the University of Alberta in Canada, in a statement.

Stars releasing energy created giant bubbles of gas and dust, or luminescent cavities, that gather around the spiral arms of the galaxies, and sometimes these bubblelike features overlap to form shells and a structure similar to a spiderweb.

"The PHANGS team has spent years observing these galaxies at optical, radio, and ultraviolent wavelengths using NASA's Hubble Space Telescope, the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array, and the Very Large Telescope's Multi Unit Spectroscopic Explorer," said Adam Leroy, a PHANGS team member and professor of astronomy at Ohio State University, in a statement.

"But, the earliest stages of a star's lifecycle have remained out of view because the process is enshrouded within gas and dust clouds."

The observation program will continue to focus on different galaxies, conduct a census of star formation, and unlock more insights about the life cycle of stars and how these stellar objects influence the galaxies they call home.

