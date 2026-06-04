Some Baltimore County residents without water as crews repair water main break

Neighbors in a Baltimore County community are without water following a major water main break on Wednesday.

Multiple viewers sent photos to CBS News Baltimore of two large water main breaks along River Drive and Waldman Avenue in Edgemere.

The Department of Public Works (DPW) said the 8-inch water main break along the 7300 block of Waldman Avenue has been assigned to a contractor for repairs.

On Thursday morning, crews were seen working near a large hole to fix the issue, and said River Drive is next on their list.

The Department of Public Works (DPW) said the 8-inch water main break along the 7300 block of Waldman Avenue has been assigned to a contractor for repairs.

"There's water around us all the time"

Keith Taylor spent part of Thursday afternoon on River Drive packing his truck with buckets so he could fill them with water because he has had no water.

"I got a clean container that we use, we use for coffee and tea, but the other ones are for flushing. We need that," said Taylor, a longtime resident of Edgemere. "We had fire trucks here, and we called 311 and have been in touch with the Department of Public Works, so they're saying it may be five to seven days, so we're kind of concerned about that."

Taylor is one of many Edgemere residents dealing with the aftermath of two water main breaks.

"We have water coming in sometimes, and we have water going out sometimes with blowouts," Taylor said. "So, there's water around us all the time, it seems like."

Neighbors less than five minutes away were dealing with a similar issue along the 7300 block of Waldman Avenue.

A woman shared multiple photos of water spewing out of the ground, then flowing down the street around 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

A woman shared multiple photos of water spewing out of the ground, then flowing down the street around 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

"I was kind of upset because it took so long to turn off the water, and so we're thinking it's the main, you know, the main piping," Taylor said. "The storm drains here lead to the Chesapeake, and so we were kind of concerned about that after it, because it was bubbling last night. I mean, it was about that high, and it just kept bubbling up, and we thought it was sewage at first, it was so dirty and murky."

DPW said that they do not have an estimated time when the water will be turned back on, but crews are working hard to finish repairs.

"The infrastructure is very old. I mean, we got terracotta here still, so that's a, you know, so a lot of things are going to be moving and shifting through the summer and the winter, and the winter that we had was horrible," Taylor said. "I mean, as you all know, it's very, very cold. And then once the streets and the ground start to heat up, it shifts things, and that's when you get a blowout. We're just concerned, how long it's going to take to get it back up. We have, and here's the thing, we have a lot of elderly people on the street here, so, and they, the concern is their health."