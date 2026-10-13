Watch: Police dashcam captures Maryland highway crash that injured 2 road workers

A police dashcam captured footage of a crash last week that injured two highway maintenance workers in Maryland's Queen Anne's County.

Footage of the crash was caught by a Queen Anne's County Sheriff vehicle. Deputies happened to be driving eastbound on Route 50 in Grasonville on Oct. 8 when the crash occurred.

The video shows a vehicle in front of the deputies that appears to veer to the right and crashes into the area where the highway maintenance employees were working.

Two highway maintenance workers were injured in the crash, Maryland State Police said in a statement last week. State police are handling the investigation into the collision.

The incident was the second crash within the week that involved state highway workers who were injured.

The crash happened around 9 a.m., when a vehicle was traveling eastbound on U.S. Route 50 at Station Lane in Grasonville, said a statement posted by Maryland State Police (MSP) on Facebook.

A State Highway Administration vehicle was struck in the crash and two people were transported to the hospital for treatment of their injuries, state police said.

"We urge motorists to slow down and/or move over when approaching work zones. It is the law," the statement said.

On Oct. 7, a highway worker was injured in an early morning crash in Anne Arundel County, along northbound I-97 near Route 32.

Troopers responded to that crash at 12:45 a.m. When they arrived, they found a highway worker had been hit by a car in an active work zone.