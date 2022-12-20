WATCH: Maryland firefighters, officer pull man from burning truck on highway

BALTIMORE -- Heroic firefighters and a police officer rescued a driver from his burning truck Monday afternoon on a highway in Maryland, Prince George's County Fire and EMS said.

Anne Arundel County Police said Cpl. Ranck was the first on the scene to the crash. Prince George's County firefighters were transporting a patient in an ambulance on Rt. 50 eastbound and I-97 when they came across the fiery scene.

The firefighters can be seen joining the officer in smashing the driver's-side window of the truck to open the door and pull the driver, who appeared to be unconscious, to safety.

Anne Arundel County Police released Cpl. Ranck's body-worn camera footage and the fire department released ambulance footage of the incident Tuesday.

Note: Footage may be disturbing to some viewers.

Yesterday, 12:40pm, #PGFD Ambulance 806 was transporting a patient to #AAMC and came across a multi vehicle collision w/ a vehicle on fire at Rt. 50EB/I-97. This graphic video shows the heroic actions of the PGFD crew and an @aacopd officer. pic.twitter.com/kCTZSjlrYh — Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department (@PGFDNews) December 20, 2022

The firefighters continued the transport of their original patient, the PGFD said. They were identified as Jarid Badger & Mitchell Owen of Station 106.

Care of the rescued driver was transferred to the Anne Arundel County Fire Department, and he was flown to a hospital. The driver's condition is unclear.