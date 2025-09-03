Warmer Stretch for Maryland; Alert Day for storms Thursday

Sunshine and milder air are in the mix across Maryland today as high pressure slides offshore, setting the stage for a warming trend before a couple of cold fronts bring rain and storms later this week.

Skies are mostly sunny Wednesday with just a few high clouds drifting overhead. Winds are shifting to the south, pulling in a touch of humidity and nudging temperatures into the mid-70s to low 80s. The mountains may stay cooler in the 60s, and while a stray shower or thunderstorm could pop up in far western Maryland, most of the state will stay dry.

Overnight lows won't be as crisp as recent nights. Temperatures will only fall into the mid-50s to mid-60s, and some patchy clouds or fog may develop near the Chesapeake Bay.

Thursday: First Alert Weather Day

A cold front pushing east will bring a better chance for scattered thunderstorms Thursday afternoon and evening, especially west of I-95. That's why we've issued a First Alert Weather Day for Thursday. While widespread severe weather isn't expected, a few storms could produce damaging winds. Around Baltimore and central Maryland, activity may weaken as it moves in later in the day. Highs will climb into the low to mid-80s.

Friday Warmth

That front fizzles out quickly, so Friday looks mainly dry and even warmer, with afternoon highs reaching the mid to upper 80s.

Saturday: Possible Alert Day

A stronger cold front arrives Saturday, and I'm watching that one closely. Showers and thunderstorms are likely statewide, and some could turn severe during the afternoon. We may issue a First Alert Weather Day depending on how things come together. The exact storm threat will depend heavily on the timing of the cold front. If it moves through earlier in the day, the strongest storms would stay east of I-95. A later passage could mean more widespread impacts. Expect a sharp drop in temperatures once the front clears.

Cooler Early Next Week

By Sunday and Monday, Canadian high pressure takes charge. We'll enjoy much cooler, drier weather more typical of late September than early September, with highs in the 70s and lows dipping into the 50s—or even cooler outside the cities.