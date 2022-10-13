WalletHub: Baltimore fifth in fastest inflation rise

Inflation hit a 40-year high earlier this year, according to wallethub.com.

While nationwide, the inflation rate hit 8.2 percent in September, Baltimore ranks fifth in fastest inflation, wallethub.com reports.

WalletHub compared 23 major Metropolitan Statistical Areas on two key metrics related to the Consumer Price Index, which measures inflation.

It compared the Consumer Price Index for the latest month for which the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data is available to two months prior and one year prior to get a snapshot of how inflation has changed in the short and long term.

Baltimore-Columbia-Towson scored a 69.50, and its Consumer Price Index increased .10 percent over the past two months.

Phoenix tops the list, followed by Atlanta, Miami and Tampa.