Watch CBS News
Local News

WalletHub: Baltimore fifth in fastest inflation rise

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

Inflation hit a 40-year high earlier this year, according to wallethub.com.

While nationwide, the inflation rate hit 8.2 percent in September, Baltimore ranks fifth in fastest inflation, wallethub.com reports.

WalletHub compared 23 major Metropolitan Statistical Areas on two key metrics related to the Consumer Price Index, which measures inflation. 

It compared the Consumer Price Index for the latest month for which the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data is available to two months prior and one year prior to get a snapshot of how inflation has changed in the short and long term.  

Baltimore-Columbia-Towson scored a 69.50, and its Consumer Price Index increased .10 percent over the past two months.

Phoenix tops the list, followed by Atlanta, Miami and Tampa.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on October 13, 2022 / 12:55 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.