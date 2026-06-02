Bus driver in deadly Virginia crash pleads guilty to previous Maryland speeding citation: "72 mph in a posted 50 mph zone"

A bus driver who was involved in a deadly crash in Virginia pleaded guilty Tuesday to a previous speeding citation in Maryland, Anne Arundel County court officials said.

On March 9, 48-year-old Jing Sheng Dong was cited for driving "72 miles per hour in a posted 50 miles per hour zone" in Anne Arundel County, according to court officials.

Dong's defense attorney submitted his plea on his behalf on Tuesday as Dong remains hospitalized, court officials said. Following his guilty plea, Dong's sentencing hearing was postponed until June 8, 2026.

Dong was identified as the driver of the bus involved in the deadly Virginia crash on Friday, May 28.

Deadly Virginia bus crash

Five people died, and 44 others were injured after the bus, driven by Dong, "failed to slow for traffic" on I-95 in Stafford County, according to Virginia State Police. The bus crashed into six other vehicles, killing four people in one car and one person in another car.

Dong, of Staten Island, New York, was also injured in the crash and remained hospitalized as of Monday.

He was charged with involuntary manslaughter, and additional charges are pending, according to police. He will be moved to the Rappahannock Regional Jail once he is released from the hospital.

Investigation into deadly bus crash

A preliminary investigation into the bus crash found that traffic on I-95 southbound began to slow around 2:35 a.m. as cars approached a work zone. However, the bus failed to slow down, officials said.

The bus, operated by E&P Travel, was taking passengers from New York to North Carolina. The company is based in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is investigating and is expected to share a preliminary report within 30 days.

Investigators are also reviewing Dong's actions before the crash.

"We do a 72-hour look back to see what the driver's activities were during the days leading up to the crash," said Tom Chapman with the NTSB. "So we're looking for, you know, sleep issues, distraction issues, potential drug and alcohol issues."

According to a federal official, Dong refused to take an English proficiency test on Monday.