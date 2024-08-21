Vigil for fallen Franklin High School football player to be held Wednesday

Vigil for fallen Franklin High football player to be held Wednesday evening

BALTIMORE - The Reisterstown community is holding a vigil Wednesday night to remember a Franklin High School teen who died at football practice.

16-year-old Leslie Noble will be remembered at his school with a candlelight vigil starting at 7pm.

Noble died after suffering a medical emergency during the first football practice of the season on August 14th at Franklin High School.

Fire officials told WJZ they responded to the school after receiving calls that Noble experienced a medical emergency that morning and collapsed on the field.

The community is mourning over his death, and some are questioning the supervision that was on campus that day.

Baltimore County Public Schools Superintendent Myriam Rodgers said there was an athletic trainer at the school at the time of the tragic incident.

At a press conference Tuesday, she announced more trainers will be available this school year.

"We have 18 athletic trainers, out of 24," she said. "The board of education approved 6 additional ones this year. We have hired all of them and they are on staff and at work."

Next week, students and loved ones will have the chance to say their goodbyes to Noble at his funeral services.

The viewing is scheduled for 5 - 7 p.m on Tuesday, Aug. 27, at the Vaughn Greene Funeral Home in Randallstown. The next day there will be a wake starting at 2 p.m. followed by service at 3 p.m.