Surveillance video shows suspect in deadly shooting at The Mall in Columbia, police offering $7,500 reward for information

BALTIMORE -- Police have released images of a suspect who shot and killed 17-year-old Angelo Little at The Mall in Columbia in Howard County last week.

In a newly released video, the suspected shooter is seen running through several corridors, including the housekeeping hallway of the mall.

According to police, witnesses described the shooter as a young Black male in his 20s, with a small stature, wearing all dark clothing, and a mask that partially covered his face.

After reviewing the evidence, police believe Little was specifically targeted.

Police said surveillance footage they reviewed showed the shooter at a table in the food court with his head down until Little walked toward the bathroom hallway. The shooter then waited for Little to exit the bathroom, before firing a fatal shot from behind and fleeing through a back door.

#HoCoPolice are releasing images today showing the suspected shooter from The Mall in Columbia on July 27. Reward for info increased to up to $7,500. More: https://t.co/MX2O1n5omn pic.twitter.com/0wFUlEcxxY — Howard County Police Department (@HCPDNews) August 5, 2024

Little was pronounced dead at the scene.

A $7,500 reward is being offered for information on the suspect.

WJZ spoke to Little's mother, Charell Wilson, after the shooting, who said "Say something. Say whatever you've seen, heard, smelled," Wilson said. "No matter how little, how big, say something. The only way we catch people who do bad things is if people say something."