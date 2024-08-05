Watch CBS News
Surveillance video shows suspect in deadly shooting at The Mall in Columbia, police offering $7,500 reward for information

By Christian Olaniran

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Police have released images of a suspect who shot and killed 17-year-old Angelo Little at The Mall in Columbia in Howard County last week.

In a newly released video, the suspected shooter is seen running through several corridors, including the housekeeping hallway of the mall.

According to police, witnesses described the shooter as a young Black male in his 20s, with a small stature, wearing all dark clothing, and a mask that partially covered his face. 

After reviewing the evidence, police believe Little was specifically targeted.

Police said surveillance footage they reviewed showed the shooter at a table in the food court with his head down until Little walked toward the bathroom hallway.  The shooter then waited for Little to exit the bathroom, before firing a fatal shot from behind and fleeing through a back door.

Little was pronounced dead at the scene. 

A $7,500 reward is being offered for information on the suspect. 

WJZ spoke to Little's mother, Charell Wilson, after the shooting, who said "Say something. Say whatever you've seen, heard, smelled," Wilson said. "No matter how little, how big, say something. The only way we catch people who do bad things is if people say something."

Christian Olaniran

Christian Olaniran is a digital producer for CBS Baltimore, where he writes stories on diverse topics including politics, arts and culture. With a passion for storytelling and content creation, he produces engaging visual content for social media, and other platforms.

