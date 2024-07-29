The Mall in Columbia shooter remains on the run after killing teen in food court area

Howard County Police looking for answers from deadly Mall in Columbia shooting

BALTIMORE -- Howard County Police say investigators are still searching for answers on Monday, two days after a 17-year-old was shot and killed in The Mall in Columbia.

Officers responded to a reported shooting in the mall around 6 p.m. on Saturday. Police found Angelo Little, 17, with gunshot wounds in the food court area where he died.

Police said the shooter left the scene and hasn't been identified. While shoppers and employees sheltered in place, police said it wasn't an active shooter situation.

Howard County Police said the department does not have a clear image of the suspect from mall security cameras.

Investigators say the suspect is a male, likely in his teens or early 20s. At the time of the shooting, he was wearing dark clothing, a hooded sweatshirt and his face was partially covered.

Police called this a targeted shooting that occurred after an altercation in the mall.

"At this point, there is not useful video or photos, but we're continuing to review," said Howard County Police spokesperson Sherry Llewellyn.

Mental health resources for students

Little was a student at the Homewood School, according to Howard County Public Schools.

The school in Ellicott City includes the Bridges, Gateway and Innovative Pathways programs, "each designed to meet the specific needs of individual students in grades 6-12", according to the district.

The Howard County Public School System told WJZ it is offering mental health support and resources to students in the county here

"I also want to provide parents/guardians with strategies for helping you assist your children as they cope with this sad news," Homewood Center Principal Dwayne Williams said. "Even if your child is not directly impacted by Angelo's death, they may hear about it from other children or adults in the community. Whenever there is an unexpected death we are all struck by a wide range of emotions and a deep sense of loss. Common reactions include sleep disturbances, temporary loss of appetite, anxiety, fears about personal health and safety, and/or fears about the health and safety of family members."

"It's concerning"

Columbia residents are still shocked by the shooting as business returned to normal.

"Columbia is one of the safest cities, we believe, and suddenly these are happening, make us very scared," said Punam Thapa, a nearby business owner in Columbia.

Thapa told WJZ there has been an increase in fights in the area, but that she feels safe in the town.

"I live around here too. I have young kids as well. So of course, it's concerning," Thapa said. "I have huge faith in Howard County police that they'll catch someone."

Needing community help

With the shooter still on the run, police are turning to the community for help, asking anyone with information to come forward.

"Sometimes people have a tiny little piece of information that they think might not be important or relevant, and it's the one piece that fits together in the puzzle for our investigators," Llewellyn added.

Howard County Police are offering a $5,000 reward for any information in this case. Anyone with information can contact the tipline at 410-313-STOP (7867).

"Pride ourselves on being a safe haven"

Brookfield Properties, the company that owns the Columbia Mall, said in a statement the mall maintains a comprehensive security program that is always being evaluated to protect shoppers.

The mall returned to normal hours on Sunday.

"We are extremely upset that these individuals chose our center for a targeted act of violence," Brookfield Properties said. "We pride ourselves on being a safe haven for the community to shop, dine and be entertained. Our center maintains a comprehensive and robust security program this is constantly being evaluated to meet the needs of our shoppers. We want to thank our security team and the Howard County Police Department for their swift response. Because this is an active police investigation, we ask that you direct all additional questions to the Howard County Police Department."