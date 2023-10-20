Watch CBS News
Video: Marshals swarm train station to arrest Jason Billingsley in killing of tech CEO

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- The platform of the Bowie train station is nearly empty after 11 p.m. Two people sit on a bench in the dark. The train has not yet arrived.

In a moment, spotlights light up the pair. A deputy U.S. marshal appears across the tracks and aims a rifle at one of them. Law enforcement officers run in from the side.

Jason Dean Billingsley had been on the run for days after an alleged crime spree of rape, arson and murder in Baltimore. Surrounded, he raises his arms and surrenders.  

First published on October 20, 2023 / 11:19 AM

