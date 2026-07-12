Video shows flames destroying home in Cockeysville, no injuries were reported

A video obtained by CBS News Baltimore shows flames destroying a home in Cockeysville, Maryland, on Sunday afternoon.

Baltimore County firefighters responded around 12:45 p.m. to the 800 block of Padonia Road, where a fire started on the rear deck and spread to the second floor.

There were no residents in the home at the time of the fire. A firefighter suffered minor burns and was treated at the scene.

Firefighters controlled the fire in less than an hour.

The aftermath of the fire showed severe damage, with the roof burned through.

CBS News Baltimore was at the scene as crews boarded up windows and worked outside the house.