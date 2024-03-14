Video captures fight among a group of youths on Metro SubwayLink

BALTIMORE - A physical fight involving a group of young women that broke out on a Metro SubwayLink railcar is under investigation by the Maryland Transit Administration Police.

Sidney Harvey, the complainant, Sidney Harvey, told WJZ she filed a report with the agency after the incident happened on the afternoon of March 7.

The initial confrontation, Harvey said, began after school on the platform of the Mondawmin Station between one young woman and Harvey's teenage daughter.

After the two had reportedly resolved their disagreement, a group of about a dozen youths are accused of then following the family onto a railcar.

"As soon as the doors closed and the subway started taking off, it was just the video," Harvey said. "It was so chaotic."

At least part of the incident was recorded on a cellphone, which was shared with WJZ.

In the video, a woman is heard yelling "Please stop, please. These are my kids."

Harvey said she looked for an emergency notification signal to the subway operator but couldn't locate one.

She then said she turned to other citizens in the railcar for help.

"I said, can you please help me? I need to use your phone. I just need to call for help. These are my daughters," Harvey said.

When the subway came to its next stop, the victim said the accused attackers jumped off and ran away.

"The juveniles are getting away with entirely too much in this city," Harvey said.

Other rail riders said additional metro police could deter incidents such as this one from happening.

"Violence is violence," Anthony Fries said. "Everybody wants to go to work and go home peacefully."

The Harvey family representative, Dr. Ted Sutton, said the focus should be turned to helping the youth and their caregivers connect with life-changing services.

"If one person goes to the hospital, the next time, a person may go to the morgue," Dr. Sutton said. "And so, we need to try to change the trajectory of where they're going."

Harvey said she intends on pressing charges. However, at this time, the agency has not announced any arrests.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact MTA police: 410-454-7720.