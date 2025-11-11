How veterans are helping hold each other accountable through the legal process

Inside the Baltimore City District Court, veterans in need of assistance are given a second chance with the Veterans Treatment Court.

The shared experiences that they have create relationships that are more like family.

"I saw that I wanted to be a part of something," said William Shelton. "When I came to the Veterans Treatment Court, I found this was what I've been looking for. That may sound weird, but I came to the court and found friends, but to me it's more like family."

The Veterans Treatment Court was created in 2015 by Judge Halle Weinstein, who is a veteran herself.

Many of the judges and lawyers who are a part of the system are former military, like Baltimore City State's Attorney Ivan Bates, who is an Army veteran.

"One of the things important with the Veterans Treatment Court, we are helping individuals that have hit rock bottom often times," Bates said. "Sometimes dealing with issues from their past, from their military experience. Now, the court gives them the opportunity to have services, the opportunity to rebuild their life and the opportunity to do good."

Judge Geoffrey Hangerer, who sits on the court, is a Marine and said they all have one goal in mind.

"We're able to bring together a holistic team that can customize and dig into the individuals' issues, and come up with a plan to get them on the right track," Judge Hangerer said.

The bond these veterans share with one another is indescribable, and the mission is to help a fellow soldier.

"When I came into the program, I was broken," said Shelton. "But when I was introduced to the Veterans Treatment Court, there was a lot of support behind me and willing to help."

Those working with the Veterans Treatment Court attribute its success to partnerships with organizations like United Way, the Red Cross, and the University of Baltimore School of Law.

"It really provides an opportunity and environment for accountability, healing and growth," Judge Hangerer said.