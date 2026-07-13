Vacant Northwest Baltimore elementary/middle school catches fire

A fire broke out Monday evening inside a vacant school in Northwest Baltimore.

Firefighters responded to the blaze around 10 p.m. at the former Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary/Middle School on Greenspring Avenue.

Video recorded at the scene shows flames visible through a window on the upper floor, with crews responding and climbing a ladder up to that location.

CBS News Baltimore reached out to the Baltimore City Fire Department for more information.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary/Middle School, which served students from kindergarten to eighth grade, permanently closed in June 2020 due to declining student enrollment and aging infrastructure.

In January 2019, the Baltimore City Public School Board voted to close five schools, including Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary/Middle School.