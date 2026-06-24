Inside the USS Arlington: a tribute to 9/11 victims at Sail250 Maryland

Many tall ships have made their way to Baltimore for Sail250 Maryland and Air Show Baltimore. One of those ships is the USS Arlington.

WJZ had the chance to tour the ship and learn more about its operations.

Navy Seaman Dezmond Owens is a Baltimore native who has been with the ship for about a year. He said he is excited to return home for Sail250 Maryland.

"Baltimore means a lot to me," he said. "I grew up watching the Ravens play all the time, the Orioles. So, being able to go back on my ship, it means a lot. It's a huge deal."

Marine Private First Class Riley Dembowski is Baltimore another native aboard the Arlington, ready to be back home and show his military pride.

"It's going to be awesome," he said. "I'm happy to see all my friends and have all my friends see me in uniform, doing what I love to do."

They pride themselves on excellence and giving their all for their country.

"We represent the 250 years worth of Marines who have given their blood and their sweat, and in some cases, their last breath," said U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Ted Powers.

About USS Arlington

USS Arlington was commissioned in 2013 and carries roughly 800 Navy Sailors and Marines. Its homeport is Naval Station Norfolk in Virginia.

"Arlington is one of the three 9/11 memorial ships," said the ship's commanding officer, Capt. Vince Libasci.

The ship is named after the 9/11 attack at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia. There is a small room tucked in the middle of the ship that serves as a tribute to the victims of that attack.

184 stars lead you into the room, recognizing the lives lost at the Pentagon. The walls are filled with artifacts and a timeline of events from that day. Steel recovered from the Pentagon is also displayed in the tribute room.

"The sailors are extremely proud of this ship," Capt. Vince Libasci said. "Because we are one of the 9/11 namesake ships, the sailors internalize that responsibility."

"Our main mission is to project power ashore using the United States Marine Corps," Capt. Libasci said.

Ship operations

USS Arlington is a class amphibious transport dock.

On the well deck, cargo is loaded onto the ship. Up on the flight deck, military aircraft land and launch. Near the flight deck, you'll encounter the medical department with a small staff tending to any need. That department also acts as a floating hospital while at sea.

Sailors taught WJZ's Kaicey Baylor critical fire and hazardous training, even showing her how they put on their fire suits in an emergency. Every sailor on board is considered a firefighter and must be able to put on their gear in under two minutes.