Ticketmaster is reporting that the Usher-Chris Brown concert that was scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 17, at M&T Bank Stadium has been canceled.

The live-event ticketing and marketing company lists "Event Canceled" on its page for "The R&B Tour — Starring Usher Raymond & Chris Brown."

The Baltimore concert date also does not appear on tour producer Live Nation's list of cities for the R&B performers' current tour, or on M&T Bank Stadium's calendar of events. The pair are performing in Houston this weekend, followed by MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Oct. 15. The next concert date listed after that is Atlanta on Nov. 5.

Neither Ticketmaster, Live Nation nor M&T Bank Stadium provided a reason specific to the Baltimore cancellation or said whether the show would be rescheduled.

This story by Norman Gomlak continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Usher, Chris Brown concert at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore canceled, Ticketmaster says