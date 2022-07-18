US Naval Academy midshipman died from fall during hike in Chile, school says

BALTIMORE -- The United States Naval Academy said Monday a junior from the school died after falling over a waterfall during a hike in Chile over the weekend.

The student was identified as Midshipman 2nd Class Luke Gabriel Bird, 21, of New Braunfels, TX.

Bird, an ocean engineering major, was participating in a semester abroad program at the Arturo Prat Naval Academy, which is Chile's naval academy.

The USNA said Bird was hiking at the Salto El Agua waterfall in Placilla with a Chilean student Saturday morning when he lost his footing and fell. Authorities found his body the next morning, the academy said.

"We are incredibly saddened by the tragic loss of Midshipman Luke Bird this weekend," said Vice Adm. Sean Buck, 63rd Superintendent, U.S. Naval Academy. "My wife, Joanne, and I and the entire Naval Academy community offer our sincerest condolences to Luke's family, friends, and fellow midshipmen during this difficult time. I encourage all of our Naval Academy family to offer support to one another as we navigate the grieving process."

The Naval Academy said Bird was a member of the 20th and 2nd Companies, and was authorized to wear the National Defense Service Medal and had earned the Marksman Rifle Qualification Badge and Sharpshooter Pistol Qualification Badge.

"Luke was an unfathomably smart midshipman. We attended many courses together, allowing me to get to know him beyond just being company mates," said Midshipman 1st Class Travis Delgado, a friend of Bird's and fellow Texan. "He greatly exemplified the hard-working midshipman who helps anyone at the drop of a hat. He was a great man and will be dearly missed by all those in 20th Company and throughout the brigade."

Funeral arrangements are pending, and more information will be provided as it becomes available, the school said.