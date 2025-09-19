West Baltimore residents call on police, city leaders to help address crime concerns

Neighbors living in West Baltimore's Upton neighborhood are calling on city leaders and police to help them curb crime on their block.

For months, Halem Avenue residents say they've been trying to protect their properties from squatters and thieves.

But they say it hasn't been enough—even after reaching out to authorities.

Aisha Nins and her neighbor, Ashley, said that their families moved to the 800 block of Harlem Ave in Baltimore's historic Upton neighborhood because it felt like home. They've both lived here for more than two years now.

"Once I found out about the history here, I was kind of sold, and so I decided to stay in Upton," said Nins. "But in saying in Upton has come with its issues."

The duo says that within the last six months, they've seen a big uptick in crime.

"Because we're here, they know we're not from Baltimore. These are new properties. It almost becomes a magnet," said Nins.

"It's a little scary," said Nin's neighbor, Ashely. "I have a two-year-old, so not knowing who's walking up and down the street and just not feeling as safe as we would like it to be."

Nins and her neighbors shared photos and video clips of squatters living in vacant or renovated homes, package thefts, trespassers, and larcenies. Each incident happened within the last few months, according to residents living in the area.

"In the neighborhood, [there are] those who are literally lingering waiting for UPS, FedEx, Amazon to deliver packages and taking them within minutes of the delivery," Nins said. "But that doesn't have to be the norm, and I think the people on the block of Harlem Avenue are trying to change what that norm is."

"I think none of these crimes that I'm describing are new to Baltimore, but they're definitely prevalent on our street. But I think it's a misconception, because people see the transition of the neighborhood and assume that nothing goes on here, when in reality, we're facing these thefts on a very weekly basis."

"...what else can we do?"

Neighbors said they've reported these crimes, but believe there's been a lack of response by authorities.

"I have called several times, and when the police come, like, what else can we do?" Nins asked. "They said you're doing all that you can do."

Baltimore City Police shared with WJZ on Friday that they were able to locate a total of 3 physical larceny reports and one burglary report filed this year. However, additional data was not immediately available. Police said they'll be able to provide additional data in the coming days.

"In my opinion, you can't progress the neighborhood, build these beautiful homes, have all of these people come in, but put no safeguards around the neighborhood, and also have no additional resources to protect the neighborhood," Nins said. "There needs to be some sort of consistency and street presence."

Upton neighborhood crime committee

Ashley said she started a Facebook group for her neighbors to keep each other informed, plan meetings, communicate, and help each other when they need it most.

"I guess we lean on each other, because that's kind of the only thing we can do right now. But hopefully putting in these police reports and exposing what's going on will bring about change," Ashley explained.

"If we're paying higher taxes, then we should be seeing better results," said Nins. "We need a level of responsiveness from the city to be able to secure the neighborhood."

Neighbors tell WJZ they're in the process of developing a neighborhood committee for Harlem Ave that can meet consistently to discuss their concerns, and can come up with solutions on how to protect their homes.