Upper Deck Golf is coming to Camden Yards this summer

BALTIMORE -- Upper Deck Golf will host a one-of-a-kind golf event at Camden Yards, the Baltimore Orioles announced Tuesday.

The event will take place on June 7 and June 8.

Fans will have an opportunity to play a round of golf throughout Camden Yards, while enjoying music, drinks, food, and fun challenges.

Tee times will be available as early as 7:00 a.m., and as late as 9:00 p.m., in two player increments.

VIP times will also be available, giving fans free entry into driving, chipping, and putting challenges, along with complementary food and drink items.

Standard clubs will be available for players at each tee box, but guests are welcome to bring their own clubs.

No drivers or fairway metal will be allowed within the stadium.

Registration for tee times will open in late April, but fans can register now for early access times.

To book a tee time or learn more information, you can visit UpperDeckGolfing.com/Baltimore.