University of Maryland facing facing another lawsuit following Greek life suspension

UMD College Park faces new lawsuit from Greek organization members over 2 week suspension

BALTIMORE-- The University of Maryland College Park are facing another lawsuit after suspending all Greek life last month.

In the suit filed by the "Gamma Mu" Chapter of Kappa Alpha Theta and six unnamed members, the school, and four of its top administrators--including president Darryll Pines are listed as defendants.



Back in March, the school banned all Greek life activity as a part of an investigation into hazing and abuse regarding certain Greek organizations on campus.

College Park has yet to publicly confirm which of those organizations were acussed before lifting that ban right before spring break.