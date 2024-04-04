Watch CBS News
University of Maryland facing facing another lawsuit following Greek life suspension

By CBS Baltimore Staff

BALTIMORE-- The University of Maryland College Park are facing another lawsuit after suspending all Greek life last month

In the suit filed by the "Gamma Mu" Chapter of Kappa Alpha Theta and six unnamed members, the school, and four of its top administrators--including president Darryll Pines are listed as defendants.

 
Back in March, the school banned all Greek life activity as a part of an investigation into hazing and abuse regarding certain Greek organizations on campus.  

College Park has yet to publicly confirm which of those organizations were acussed before lifting that ban right before spring break.

