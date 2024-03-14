Fraternity Forward coalition accuses University of Maryland College Park of unlawfully searching students' phones in Greek life investigation

BALTIMORE -- Students and Greek organizations are accusing the University of Maryland College Park of unlawfully searching students phones in its investigation into Greek life activities.

While the university has not addressed the unsafe activities that are under investigation, several students told WJZ they have heard allegations of hazing.

According to the Fraternity Forward Coalition, the school unlawfully demanded that students share their calendars and text messages with investigators or face disciplinary action.

"First, administrators compelled them to participate in a meritless investigation by threatening disciplinary retribution for non-compliance, despite neither these students nor their organizations being accused of any crimes or wrongdoings," Wynn Smiley, a spokesperson for the Fraternity Forward Coalition said.

According to the coalition, the university denied students' request for a legal council to represent them during interrogations.

"This gross imbalance of power means that the University is allowed to interrogate a student with its lawyers but forbids the student from having an attorney advocate for them during those proceedings," Smiley said.

In addition to launching an investigation, the university suspended 35 Greek organizations on campus.

Fraternity presidents pushed back last week, saying the move to ban recruiting and any social activities involving alcohol unfairly targets fraternities and sororities following the rules.

On Thursday, the Fraternity Forward Coalition announced a temporary restraining order against several administrators at the University of Maryland, over its investigation into unsafe Greek life activities.

A petition from several Greek organizations to the U.S. District Court of Maryland names several UMD administrators as defendants, and would prevent the university of placing restrictions on "ordinary social and philanthropic activity."

"We have never seen such an egregious abuse of power in higher education administration. Administrators began with their preferred outcome – that fraternities and sororities must be cut down to size. So, they launched a dragnet operation that infringes students' civil liberties and subverts the school's own administrative procedures," the coalition said in a statement.