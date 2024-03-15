University of Maryland lifts suspension on fraternities and sororities in College Park, five chapters remain under investigation

BALTIMORE -- The University of Maryland has lifted its suspension on fraternities and sororities in College Park.

The university announced the suspension last week after an investigation into unsafe activities within Greek Life organizations on campus.

While the suspension has been lifted, five chapters remain under investigation.

