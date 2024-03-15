Watch CBS News
University of Maryland lifts suspension on fraternities and sororities in College Park, five chapters remain under investigation

By Christian Olaniran

CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- The University of Maryland has lifted its suspension on fraternities and sororities in College Park. 

The university announced the suspension last week after an investigation into unsafe activities within Greek Life organizations on campus.  

While the suspension has been lifted, five chapters remain under investigation.

WJZ will provide more updates to this story as they become available. 

Christian Olaniran is a Digital Producer for CBS News Baltimore, where he writes stories on diverse topics including politics, arts, culture, sports and more. He also creates engaging social media content to complement news coverage.

First published on March 15, 2024 / 5:14 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

