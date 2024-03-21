University of Maryland administrator defends Greek Life suspension amid hazing allegations

BALTIMORE -- For the first time, a top University of Maryland administrator is speaking out about how the school handled dangerous hazing allegations against fraternities and sororities.

The school says pledges were beaten and burned—and some had to be taken to hospitals for alcohol poisoning, as WJZ first reported last week.

The administrator who heads student affairs says she stands by the decision to suspend Greek organizations—something that had not been done before and lead to an ongoing federal lawsuit from some students who say it violated their constitutional rights.

Patty Perillo is the Vice President of Student Affairs at UMD College Park.

In her first interview about the handling of hazing allegations against fraternities and sororities, she explained why the school took the unprecedented step of pausing all recruitment and social events involving alcohol.

"I don't think there can be any Monday morning, second guessing. I mean - it was the right decision with the information we had at that moment. And I know now no uncertain terms, we made the absolute right decision for the safety and wellbeing of our students," Perillo explained.

According to court documents, students were burned with torches and cigarettes, forced to stand outside in the cold, drink urine, beaten with paddles, and several were taken to hospitals for alcohol poisoning.

"I've been doing this work for 35 years and have never ever done a move like this before. But because the allegations came in over a six-day period," Perillo said. "Some of them were anonymous, so we couldn't identify specifically which chapters, we knew that we needed to create the pause for all of them."

The school initially said no specific incident was behind their decision—and faced criticism for not immediately laying out the allegations.

Perillo says five chapters remain on a pause—after an investigation uncovered possible abuses in their houses.

"While we don't often make the decision for a one size fits all, decision or move, if you will. We knew in this particular situation we had to, until we learned more, because I want to underscore that nothing, nothing is more important for us than the safety and wellbeing of our students," Perillo said.

Perillo says hazing has no place on campus—and the school is working with all Greek-letter organizations to make sure it does not happen again.