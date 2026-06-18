University of Maryland football player arrested for harassment

A University of Maryland (UMD) football player was arrested for harassment, according to the Harford County Sheriff's Office.

Dontay Joyner, a defensive back and rising senior at UMD, was charged with telephone misuse for making repeated calls, electronic communications harassment, and violating release conditions, a misdemeanor offense, according to court records.

According to the UMD Terps website, Joyner is a Lakeland, Florida, native who previously attended Arkansas State. In the spring, Joyner was given the Nick Cross Defensive Back Award in a tradition that honors "past terrapin greats."

According to court records, Joyner was held without bond.

WJZ has reached out to Joyner's attorneys and UMD officials for comment.