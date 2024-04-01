How to get support if you were impacted by the Key Bridge collapse in Baltimore

Temporary channels to Port of Baltimore planned around Key Bridge collapse site

Temporary channels to Port of Baltimore planned around Key Bridge collapse site

Temporary channels to Port of Baltimore planned around Key Bridge collapse site

BALTIMORE -- State and federal organizations are working to provide economic assistance to individuals and small businesses following the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge last week.

The United Way of Central Maryland has announced it's Bridging the Gap Fund to support eviction prevention, food access, and other needs for those impacted by the collapse. The non-profit has worked to help address barriers to education, employment, health, and housing for communities.

Governor Wes Moore said federal funding is being secured to help workers make up for lost income.

The Small Business Administration is also offering assistance to businesses impacted by the collapse.

That help started with the approval of a disaster declaration, which allows small businesses affected by the collapse to apply for disaster loan assistance from the federal government. These are low interest loans of up to 2 million dollars.

The SBA also announced the opening of a second Business Recovery Center in Baltimore, at the CareFirst Engagement Center.

The other center is located at the Dundalk Renaissance.

Those aren't the only resources available to businesses impacted by the collapse.

Port of Baltimore workers can reach the benefit line at 667-930-5989.

You can learn more about Small Business Disaster Loan assistance here.