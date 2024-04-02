Lawmakers hope to get relief to port workers, businesses impacted by Key Bridge collapse by week's end

BALTIMORE - With only six days left in the 2024 legislative session the PORT Act is being fast-tracked through the legislature. Lawmakers hope to have it passed by the end of the week.

"I think the summary is here you don't know how much you miss it until it's gone," Maryland Senate President Bill Ferguson said.

Ferguson testified before the Senate Finance Committee Tuesday afternoon advocating for the immediate passage of the Maryland Protecting Opportunities and Regional Trade Act, or PORT Act.

Ferguson introduced the bill on Friday, just days after the tragic Key Bridge collapse that killed six construction workers and blocked off access to the Port of Baltimore, shutting down operations for many businesses and leaving thousands out of work.

"What this allows the administration to do is to have the flexibility to provide an income replacement program that is a temporary relief for, as the channel gets cleared, there's a better opportunity for these workers to put food on their table, pay their bills, pay their mortgage," Ferguson said.

The bill has bipartisan support. Republican Senator Johnny Ray Salling, from Baltimore County, is a co-sponsor.

"We cannot do this without us working together as a team," Salling said.

If passed, the emergency relief bill would be funded through the state's rainy day fund and would do three things:

Support port workers not covered by unemployment insurance

Make sure businesses can fully retain and pay their workers

Incentivize companies to return to the port when it reopens.

During the hearing, Ferguson listed several proposed amendments to the bill, including one that would set up a scholarship fund for the children of fallen transportation workers.

WJZ interviewed the president of the local chapter of the International Longshoreman's Association earlier this week, Scott Cowan, who said he's hopeful this bill will make it to the governor's desk.

"It gives us a little bit of relief that they're committed to giving us a hand and helping us out," Cowan said.

The PORT Act is expected to be back on the Senate floor Wednesday for a vote. If it is passed, it will head to the Maryland House of Delegates.