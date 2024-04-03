Maryland bill to provide relief for workers, businesses impacted by Key Bridge collapse passed by Senate

BALTIMORE - A Maryland bill that would provide relief to port workers and businesses impacted by the Key Bridge collapse was unanimously approved in the Senate.

The Port Act, being fast-tracked through the General Assembly, will be voted on by the House of Delegates.

Maryland lawmakers hope to have the bill passed by the end of the week with the 2024 legislative session winding down.

Senate President Bill Ferguson introduced the bill on Friday, just days after the tragic Key Bridge collapse that killed six construction workers and blocked off access to the Port of Baltimore, shutting down operations for many businesses and leaving thousands out of work.

If passed, the emergency relief bill would be funded through the state's rainy day fund and would do three things:

Support port workers not covered by unemployment insurance

Make sure businesses can fully retain and pay their workers

Incentivize companies to return to the port when it reopens.

"What this allows the administration to do is to have the flexibility to provide an income replacement program that is a temporary relief for, as the channel gets cleared, there's a better opportunity for these workers to put food on their table, pay their bills, pay their mortgage," Ferguson said.

If the bill is approved by the House, it will then be sent to Gov. Wes Moore's desk for final authorization.