A University of Maryland School of Pharmacy instructor who was detained by immigration officers at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport in July was denied his release, his attorney confirmed.

Dr. Berhanu Kibret will remain in detention, his attorney told CBS News Baltimore. He is being held at a detention facility in Oklahoma.

Kibret was arrested at the airport on July 21 after attending a job-related conference, according to the University of Maryland.

UMD officials said Kibret was returning from a meeting of the American Association of Colleges of Pharmacy, where he received a Teacher of the Year award. University officials also said Kibret has valid work authorization.

"It is our hope that any issues surrounding his status will be quickly resolved and that he will be permitted to continue his work at the University of Maryland School of Pharmacy," the UMD statement said.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security told CBS News Baltimore that Kibret, who is from Ethiopia, is in the United States illegally after he "overstayed his visa and failed to depart."

"On July 21, 2026, ICE arrested Berhanu Geresu Kibret, an illegal alien from Ethiopia," DHS stated. "Geresu Kibret entered the country on June 21, 2021, on a visa set to expire on May 31, 2024. Against our nation's laws, he overstayed his visa and failed to depart. He will remain in ICE custody pending his immigration proceedings."

DHS added, "Being in detention is a choice."

The agency encouraged people who are in the country illegally to use the CBP Home app to arrange their departure. DHS said the United States is offering $2,600 and a free flight to people who choose to self-deport.

Kibret's attorney, Saron Berhe, told the Baltimore Banner that she argued at Friday's hearing that Kibret should be released on bond. However, a judge denied that request.

"I don't believe the evidence was properly weighed and the decision is unfounded in light of the record as a whole," Berhe told The Banner.